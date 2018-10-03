'I am so happy to have won' - Project Runway SA winner Kentse Masilo

Kentse said she wasn’t bothered by the hate because she always knew she would win.

“Honestly‚ I was so hungry for an opportunity and wanted it so bad that I believed that I could take it home. I didn’t doubt it for a minute. Project Runway was an opportunity to get my name out there and I am grateful for it. Those years of praying and working hard have paid off.”

She said that people who were fighting her just needed to get used to her designs.

“I totally understand their criticism because my designs are really new and it will take some time to get used to them. The plan is to disrupt the fashion industry and come up with something that is new and innovative that will elevate African fashion.”