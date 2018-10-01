After taking the internet by storm with his Feel Good Sessions YouTube series‚ musician JR is gunning for TV glory as he puts the show on MTV Base.

The show’s TV debut took place last week and trended on social media. And because many music fans may not have MTV money‚ he has decided to put each episode on YouTube just a short while after it has aired.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently JR said he was overwhelmed by the response to the sessions‚ which have featured some of the biggest musicians in Mzansi.

“We’ve had almost every big name in SA music on the show and had an incredible online reach but we needed to expand it. We’ve also partnered with Martell Cognac and want to expand our footprint to other parts of the African continent and include other African artists in time. We shared the same vision for music and so it was a natural partnership.”