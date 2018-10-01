Being kind really does give us a warm glow inside finds new study.

New UK research has found that the warm glow we feel after helping others is real, with brain scans showing that the reward center in the brain is activated after an act of kindness.

Carried out by psychologists at the University of Sussex and published in the journal NeuroImage, the new meta-analysis included 36 existing studies with a total of 1150 participants who had undergone brain fMRI scans while making kind decisions.

The researchers analyzed for the first time what happens in the brain when people are kind because of genuine altruism, which is when there's nothing for them to gain from it, and when they act with strategic kindness, when they hope for something in return.

The findings showed that the reward areas of the brain are more active, meaning they use up more oxygen, when people act with strategic kindness.

However, acts of altruism in which there is no hope of personal gain also activated the reward center. Moreover, some brain regions were actually more active during altruistic acts of kindness, suggesting that there is something unique about being kind with no hope of gaining something in return.