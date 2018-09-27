Lebo Sekgobela won't let 'fame' mess with her because she knows poverty

Even though Lebo Sekgobela is now one of the most recognised faces in Mzansi nothing fame has to offer would ever make her forget her humble beginnings to "act brand new".

The songstress, whose music has gone global and has touched the loves of many with its healing message told TshisaLIVE that when she remembers how far the Lord has brought her, she would never be able to think "too highly" of herself.

"I came from a very poor background, fame won't change me. I have lived in a shack, I have lived in a mud house. I know how to eat pap and cabbage everyday and even that's a luxury because on normal days I would have pap and fish oil that has salt for taste. How can I now after all that be changed by the fact that I could eat meat everyday if I wanted? It is a privilege but not something that is enough to make me treat people like less than they are."