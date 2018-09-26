Kgomotso Christopher gets candid about running her own race
Even though she's one of the most celebrates actress' in the country, Kgomotso Christopher isn't shy to share her struggle story to help others.
In a lengthy string of tweets Christopher told followers that her life only came together after she turned 30, while many of her peers seemed to be flourishing by then,
"My life started in my 30s... had lived and worked in New York and London until this age. I had to start at the bottom. Having left SA the year I got my drivers' at 20 I had to learn how to drive a car again. (I was) jobless. I had a four week old baby and (another) 22-month-old," she said on Twitter.
With all the people on the social media streets celebrating their brand new cars and how they built mansions for their mothers and their private jets, it's really easy to get lost in the hype and feel like your life isn't coming together and that is a myth Kgomotso helped burst for her followers.
Christopher added that she also realised that there was no "fixed" age to achieve your dreams and how she was a laughing stock to some of her peers until things fell into place for her.
And now Christopher's even considering enrolling for a Ph.D.
You're never too old to achieve your dreams...at that age, people were laughing that I had Masters' degree from Ivy league varsity in the US, yet I was jobless?. Last week, I was crazy enough to start looking up Ph.D programmes. Don't let others 'confirm' u, as MaBrr would say. https://t.co/J5uPdQQL60— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) September 25, 2018
Like me, I was looking at 30 like??...pregnant...lost acting gigs because when I auditioned I didnt know I was pregnant?. So role wouldn't work for lady with big belly. I didn't even want a 30th. Didn't know what was worth celebrating other than a new baby?. Have faith? https://t.co/XSDrSnW2y7— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) September 25, 2018
All the best lady. You will be fine. It's not easy to see the sunshine when the clouds are covering it...but it doesn't mean the sun is no longer there. Your sunshine days will come too. In the meantime...hold on to your dreams...hard as it may seem?? https://t.co/BAb7qUmgYm— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) September 25, 2018
Such encouraging words are highly appreciated on these high pressure social media streets! Keep on keeping on.