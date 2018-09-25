Lifestyle

Isibaya actress Zethu Dlomo said 'I do'

By Chrizelda Kekana - 25 September 2018 - 15:13
Actress Zethu Dlomo got married to actor and director Lebo Mphahlele.
Image: Instagram/ZethoDlomoMphahlele

Actress Zethu Dlomo and actor Lebo Mphahlele took their vows over the weekend.

She was the picture of happiness as she said "I do" to the love of her life.

The Five Fingers for Marseilles  and Isibaya actress looked breathtaking as they took their romance to the next level.

According to Broadway World Mphahlele studied both stage and screen acting but when he started working he realised the need to be more versatile. Work wasn't coming in thick and as fast as he’d hoped it would and so he began writing and directing.

Looking totally beautiful and smiling from ear to ear both the bride and groom found time to play around before they sealed their vows with a kiss.

In the video Dlomo posted just before the groom kissed his bride, Mphahlele did a young vosho that left Dlomo blushing.

Watch the video below.

They also shared some snaps. Arg, love is beautiful!

The blushing bride.

The bridal squad.

The hubby!

The lovely couple!

