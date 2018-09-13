At Panamora waterfall your soul meets with nature
Mpumalanga remains at the top when it comes to stunning holiday destinations .
The province is also known for its natural attractions such as the Kruger National Park and God's Window (situated within the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve) which offers a magnificent viewpoint over the greenest canyon in the world.
To draw in more than 500000 tourists, the picturesque province now incorporates the Graskop Gorge Lift.
A first in Africa, Graskop Gorge Lift, situated on the Panorama Route, travels 51metres to the bottom of the gorge and can carry up to 21 people at a time, for an exhilarating experience.
As you enter the lift, a welcome note reads: "Into the forest I go to feed my mind and find my soul."
This begins the 500metre tour around the green forest where the birds freely whistle and water tumbling off the mountain face musically splashes onto the rocks below.
The sight as you exit the lift, of a waterfall which plunges 70metres into a turbulent stream that runs across the forest, is breathtaking.
Drops of rain make the already powerful waterfall come down even stronger. As we go further, the forest becomes darker with twisted trees. Although scary, it is also strangely peaceful. Sadly though, the forest is WiFi-enabled, (who wants to connect with the cyber world when appreciating nature?) Baffling!
Suspension bridges brought back memories of mysterious forest horror stories. What would I do if I had to get lost in the jungle, I wondered? Maybe I'd end up like Tarzan.
But there was no need to fear as the elevated walkways lead straight back to the lift.
The venue has a state-of-the-art restaurant above the gorge, a contemporary African art gallery, African curio shops and a craft market.
Oupa Pilane, the co-founder of Graskop Gorge Lift, said they are planning to build a hotel above the gorge to host weddings and parties.
"I have knocked on many doors pitching the idea and some thought I was high on something," Pilane said at its official launch last month. They got funding of R150m from the Thaba Chweu local municipality to realise the project.
Kgobotlo was hosted by Graskop Gorge Lift