At Panamora waterfall your soul meets with nature

Mpumalanga remains at the top when it comes to stunning holiday destinations .

The province is also known for its natural attractions such as the Kruger National Park and God's Window (situated within the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve) which offers a magnificent viewpoint over the greenest canyon in the world.

To draw in more than 500000 tourists, the picturesque province now incorporates the Graskop Gorge Lift.

A first in Africa, Graskop Gorge Lift, situated on the Panorama Route, travels 51metres to the bottom of the gorge and can carry up to 21 people at a time, for an exhilarating experience.

As you enter the lift, a welcome note reads: "Into the forest I go to feed my mind and find my soul."