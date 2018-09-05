Some people are lucky enough get their fairytale ending from a longterm relationship‚ while others are left nursing a broken heart when things don't go according to plan.

In Langa Mavuso's case‚ he's decided to turn the heartbreak into a album.

From the the moment he gave the world Sunday Blues‚ Mzansi knew he was on his own level and have been waiting for his album ever since.

Fast forward to 2018‚ two singles later and being signed under DJ Black Coffe's label‚ Langa told TshisaLIVE he's ready to share the full version of his heartbreak story through his upcoming album.

"This is the same relationship that gave birth Sunday Blues and Home‚ like I went through a lot as a result of having been in this relationship. By the time I got to Mvula‚ I was totally done. I was good. Had resorted to just loving from a distance."

The timeline of Langa's pain has been mapped out in his songs and his latest single‚ Mvula talks about a person's desire to let go of a love that has caused so much pain.

In the song‚ Langa sings about the rain (metaphor for love)‚ which instead of cleansing‚ seems to be drowning him and how he wishes it could just pass.