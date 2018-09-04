Lifestyle

Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo's bundle of joy has arrived

By Karishma Thakurdin - 04 September 2018 - 09:51
Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo
Image: Instagram

Radio personality Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo has revealed that her bundle of joy‚ Linile Vunani Mzolo has arrived.

Taking to Instagram on Monday‚ Ntombi announced the news by sharing a video.

She said that she was enjoying every moment with Baby LV.

Baby LV comes three years after Ntombi's newborn son‚ Dunamis died after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

"I felt like I was robbed of the experience of mothering him. I didn't really feel part of the process of giving birth to him because I had a c-section to make sure his birth was smooth and quick as possible. But I didn't get to breastfeed‚ bath him or play with him‚" she told Drum magazine in an interview last month.

Last month Ntombi's friends came together to through her a special baby shower ahead of LV's arrival.

