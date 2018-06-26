Hammanskraal braces for baby boom this winter

If you are a woman living in the sprawling township of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, and you are not interested in getting pregnant this winter, then better make a plan.

Clinics falling under the management of the City of Tshwane have run out of some types of contraceptives, and patients have either been encouraged to change their defensive tools or seek help in private clinics.

After Sunday World received complaints from residents in Temba, we paid the Jubilee Gateway Clinic in the township a visit. Upon arrival, this reporter proceeded to open a file in the admin section before proceeding to the consultation room where a nurse was waiting.

After this reporter asked to be put on contraception and stated her preference for the injectable one, the nurse said the drugs had not been available for six months.

"She proposed that I take the new, controversial implant which was introduced to the country in recent years. But, before the nurse could insert the matchstick-sized implant in my arm, I had to undergo a pregnancy test as part of the procedure.