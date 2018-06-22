Sofa Slahlane interracial couple are goals‚ but Twitter has questions
An interracial couple on Moja Love's popular reality series Sofa Slahlane nearly finished the internet on Thursday when their relationship came under the spotlight.
Host Mzilikazi wa Afrika interviewed Erica and Derrick‚ who live in an informal settlement with their kids.
Tonight on #SofaSlahlane— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) June 21, 2018
We see that true love really knows no boundaries, doesn’t ask how deep your pocket are or car you drive.
We meet a woman who left the suburbs to live with the love of her life emkhukhwini👏🏽
21:30 channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv)📺pic.twitter.com/bnVlFCcLpk
The couple said they fell in love with each other and sacrificed a lot‚ including relationships with some in their family members‚ to make it happen.
But the internet had more questions for the couple.
Here are just a couple:
We get the love part‚ but why would she move to a shack? The streets were not for it‚ fam.
Moving into a shack? For love?.. #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/D48jl2eA0j— #KingTalkZA (@KingTalkZA) June 22, 2018
Imagine leaving all that for a guy. I'd rather chew glass pic.twitter.com/275i1dxAOg— ° twiste.d✨ (@AkonahoRamaano) June 21, 2018
So mans doesn't date black women cause he's scared of muti #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/3K2vLuoQL0— Samurai Jack (@DeWilly_OG) June 21, 2018
#SofaSlahlane are gane guys love is kind, love is what what neh mara yoh 😯 at least if brothers had a plan nyana pic.twitter.com/9kTgyEli4s— Pontsho (@SalomePontsho) June 21, 2018
What happens to the land now?
I mean‚ is she a sign from Mama or something?
#SofaSlahlane this lady got the land and a discount ...levels pic.twitter.com/1FBVtpxBN5— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) June 21, 2018
What accent is that‚ sis?
The internet just couldn't decipher the change.
Posh family kae ka this accent? Aowa lona #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/b7R9oAfKR5— Mn'wanati (@HloniMaluleke) June 21, 2018