Lifestyle

Sofa Slahlane interracial couple are goals‚ but Twitter has questions

By Kyle Zeeman - 22 June 2018 - 14:24
Image: Twitter

An interracial couple on Moja Love's popular reality series Sofa Slahlane nearly finished the internet on Thursday when their relationship came under the spotlight.

Host Mzilikazi wa Afrika interviewed Erica and Derrick‚ who live in an informal settlement with their kids.

The couple said they fell in love with each other and sacrificed a lot‚ including relationships with some in their family members‚ to make it happen.

But the internet had more questions for the couple.

Here are just a couple:

We get the love part‚ but why would she move to a shack? The streets were not for it‚ fam.

What happens to the land now?

I mean‚ is she a sign from Mama or something?

What accent is that‚ sis?

The internet just couldn't decipher the change.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
What we know about the new premier of the North West, Tebogo Job Mokgoro
X