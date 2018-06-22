Slain US rapper XXXTentaction missed out on being a dad
Just days after Jahseh "XXXTentaction" Onfroy was gunned down in an alleged robbery on Monday‚ his mother has revealed that the US rapper was expecting a baby with his girlfriend.
An account on Instagram seemingly belonging to his mother Cleopatra Bernard made the revelation on Thursday‚ posting a picture of a sonogram.
In the caption she said that the rapper had "left us a final gift."
According to a source speaking to People US‚ the baby is XXXTentacion’s‚ although it is unclear if he knew his girlfriend was pregnant before he was shot.
Meanwhile one man has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting. Police confirmed that 22-year-old convicted car thief Dedrick Williams was taken to Broward County Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder‚ driving without a license and violation of probation.
The late rapper broke Spotify streaming records this week as fans poured onto the music service to listen to his music in tribute.