Mommy's job strictly not for the faint-hearted dads

The days when dads went out to bring home the bacon while moms bore kids and stayed home are over.

Leroy Mtombeni was laid off last year but says he always secretly desired to be a stay-at-home dad.

"I lost my job a few months ago and was forced to stay home. However, I will admit that I had always secretly thought about staying home and starting a business," says the 38-year-old from Roodepoort.

Nothing brings him more joy than spending time with his nine-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Having grown up with a single parent, his mother, he says he knows the importance of fathers taking an interest in their children's lives.

"For most of my life I saw and knew mostly my grandmother and aunties, occasionally interacting [usually at parties or some special event] with uncles and men.

"When my children see me present, listen to my thoughts and views, and watch me interact with them, family and friends, it strengthens their foundation of what or who they will be in the future."

Even before he lost his job, Mtombeni was actively involved in raising them.

"I was there when they were born. And, although I hated the entire labour ordeal, I wanted to be one of the first to hold my children when they entered the world. From that moment, I have always been present in everything."