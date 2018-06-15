What on earth is going on with Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo?

Babes and Mampintsha have once again managed to leave Mzansi shooketh and confused by their erratic social media posts lately.

Okay... it's none of our business (both yours and ours) but we are all here already (on these very public social media streets)‚ so we can't help talking about it.

On Thursday night‚ Mampintsha penned the sweetest love letter to Babes on his Instagram but that has just left Mzansi in a pool of confusion... and y'all know swimming ain't our biggest strength nje as a nation.

Err'body's confusion is justified because just a few weeks ago Babes was confronted on Metro FM about allegedly being abused by Mampintsha.

Here's that story.

It was at this point when Babes openly admitted that she and Mampintsha were no longer an item. This was after a long time denial that they were dating in the first place (but that's a story for another day).

But then Mampintsha said the pair were still romantically linked.