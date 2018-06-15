Khuli Chana's unreleased material is driving all the motswako lovers crazy!
Khuli Chana is proof that when you have that "thing" you have it and nothing can ever take it away. Over a decade in the industry and a two minute freestyle has his fans asking for more from the motswako originator.
Khuli has turned Thursday nights into exciting times for his loyal fan base by releasing verses and freestyle tracks that he's recorded but never released on his Twitter page.
His recent freestyle was recorded over the popular beat of Sun-El and Samthing Soweto's Akanamali and it has left fans asking... no in fact begging the rapper to give them more.
Listen to the impressive freestyle here:
#UNRELEASEDTHURSDAYS— #MotswakOriginator (@KhuliChana) June 14, 2018
Freestyle inspired by 'Akanamali' @somethingsoweto @MrMawe2 @akaworldwide @towdeemac @MOMOLEMI @HipHopPantsula and JOE KING- here's some BARS from the archive. There's more #STAYTUNED #NOTFORSALE
Get your headphones or get the strap! #MYTHRONE pic.twitter.com/o7JgLZnqgA
Khuli's fans lost their minds over his bars and even though the audio was a mere 2:18 minutes long‚ it was enough to remind them that Chana power‚ is staying power!
Viva to the Chana power. ✊ #MotswakoOriginator 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/6WBgHsCtIm— IG: 👑 bongani_king (@Bee_Trey_King) June 14, 2018
Bontate Lebo manyeo shit ain't gonna change kgaosa bue pic.twitter.com/V1Sjra0K32— DamoveGP (@Damove) June 14, 2018
Damn🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/4R1ypybRLb— Qina😭👊❤ Ft Kellz(ComingSoon).Son Of SliverTee🌠 (@FreezRSA) June 14, 2018
Haai fam... we ain't even gon' front. We were also ouchea like: