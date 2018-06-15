Lifestyle

Khuli Chana's unreleased material is driving all the motswako lovers crazy!

By Chrizelda Kekana - 15 June 2018 - 16:18
Image: Tseliso Monaheng

Khuli Chana is proof that when you have that "thing" you have it and nothing can ever take it away. Over a decade in the industry and a two minute freestyle has his fans asking for more from the motswako originator.

Khuli has turned Thursday nights into exciting times for his loyal fan base by releasing verses and freestyle tracks that he's recorded but never released on his Twitter page.

His recent freestyle was recorded over the popular beat of Sun-El and Samthing Soweto's Akanamali and it has left fans asking... no in fact begging the rapper to give them more.

Listen to the impressive freestyle here:

Khuli's fans lost their minds over his bars and even though the audio was a mere 2:18 minutes long‚ it was enough to remind them that Chana power‚ is staying power!

Haai fam... we ain't even gon' front. We were also ouchea like:

X