My vagina. My rules - Bonang has a word for those coming for her love life
Bonang Matheba ain't taking nonsense anymore‚ so when a hater came with the same old washed out criticism about her love life‚ she gave the tweep an L.
Some people know more about B's list of exes than their own life and so when one tweep came dropping onto her mentions and rattled off names of the dudes Bonang has allegedly been with‚ she was ready.
My vagina. My rules. Let’s find another angle baby... this is also tired. Make some effort. You can do it. ❤️ https://t.co/w5L4BPQHUI— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 7, 2018
He later acknowledged his error but let's just say dude's diss fell flatter than this guy.
All of this was happening while Bonang stans were pushing the #IAmBonang hashtag up the trends list.
They were like...
And they filled the Twitter streets with all the reasons why their queen was the one.
Check out all the ways Bonang is leadership.
A strong independent woman #IAmBonang pic.twitter.com/vXEDwsTSxQ— #GigiGang_Iphupho (@BarbieBarbara7) June 7, 2018
#IAmBonang i starve my my distractions and feed my focus @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/1O2uxji2GY— 💲mangele tk Radebe (@Blacksmah05) June 7, 2018
@bonang_m you are beautiful, strong, a winner, loved, an inspiration, celebrated, protected and chosen. I would be proud to say #IAmBonang pic.twitter.com/OyJ8vMd9Qy— 🌹Phumz Madonsela🌹 (@shudabeenJane) June 7, 2018
Twirl on. Keep it moving no matter what. A mood! 🙌 #IAmBonang pic.twitter.com/HEapiE6oFq— Purple Babochka 💜 (@PurplePoise1) June 7, 2018
When the world don't know how to interpret and deal with a strong woman, this strong woman know who to deal with what the world throw to her #IAmBonang pic.twitter.com/lkmWOFC2hW— #IamBonang (@nadia_mbewe) June 7, 2018