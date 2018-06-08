Lifestyle

My vagina. My rules - Bonang has a word for those coming for her love life

By Kyle Zeeman - 08 June 2018 - 10:02
Bonang Matheba
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Bonang Matheba ain't taking nonsense anymore‚ so when a hater came with the same old washed out criticism about her love life‚ she gave the tweep an L.

Some people know more about B's list of exes than their own life and so when one tweep came dropping onto her mentions and rattled off names of the dudes Bonang has allegedly been with‚ she was ready.

He later acknowledged his error but let's just say dude's diss fell flatter than this guy.

All of this was happening while Bonang stans were pushing the #IAmBonang hashtag up the trends list.

They were like...

And they filled the Twitter streets with all the reasons why their queen was the one.

Check out all the ways Bonang is leadership.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X