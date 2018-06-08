Lerato Kganyago has opened up about a grudge she had against her father that strained their relationship and how in letting go of the grudge she's found healing for her heart and turned a new page in their relationship.

"The three days I was in hospital after I lost my baby‚ I kept staring at the door at the hospital‚ hoping he would walk in... he didn’t! We didn’t speak for months after that. I avoided going home because I was so angry at him... he ditched me again when I needed him the most!"

The presenter took to Twitter to share the story‚ hoping that her testimony would make people understand that celebrities also go through the most but everyone could make the choice to pursue healthy relationships.

She said her relationship with her father was never quite the same after that painful experience and it was only recently that she realised the toll it took on her.