Although Nomzamo Mbatha recently graduated from the University of Cape Town with a degree in accounting there was a time when she was demotivated‚ uninspired and felt felt her light had dimmed.

"I felt like the face of failure for a long time. When I dropped out of school I didn't pass. Every year I would procrastinate on going back."

She said life is a journey and making sure that journey is completed. In an interview with Dennis Ngango‚ Nomzamo said she has been through many tragedies in her life but she never gave up on her dreams.

She said to turned to God for help.

"God‚ you can't put me through so much and let my story to end like this. I want to live long enough to see my victory. I want to taste my victory and to live and see that day."

She said she knows everyone's journey is different and people go through many challenges‚ but if she had to pass on one piece of advice‚ it would be to make sure that fear doesn't rule you. She said once you manage to conquer fear‚ you'll understand your purpose.

Watch the full interview below: