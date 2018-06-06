Sjava bags BET nod
Sjava has joined Cassper Nyovest and Distruction Boyz as a representative for Mzansi at the upcoming 2018 BET Awards after he bagged the Viewers' choice Best International Act nomination.
The announcement that Sjava along with nine other international acts including Nigeria's Niniola and Ghana's Kwesi Arthur have made the cut for the prestigious nod was made on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Congrats to @Sjava_ATM on his nomination for #BETAwards2018 Viewer’s Choice “Best International Act”. To vote for Sjava and help him win, comment with #IPICKSJAVA18 on our Instagram page! The BET Awards 2018 are in association with @RussianBearSA. pic.twitter.com/BpK8m1aLjc— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) June 5, 2018
Congratulatory messages came in for Sjava from fellow artists and fans alike. Fans promised to help Sjava bring the award home.
Sjava is nominated for a BET!!!! He needs votes!!!! SA Hip Hop !!! Let’s do the dam thing!!! Head over to the Bet website and vote!!! Let’s bring it home!!!! pic.twitter.com/WaUpBiG6PX— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 5, 2018
I'm not the person to do this "please vote for so and so" business but guys please let's all vote for @Sjava_ATM on his #BETAwards2018 nomination. Let's put SA on if not for him then. pic.twitter.com/IKBGWjiTRQ— Onika Mikaelson 👑 (@nicki_D_) June 6, 2018
So this is what you need to do to make sure Sjava wins this for South Africa...#IPICKSJAVA18 #IPICKSJAVA18 ... Lets vote vote vote vote🎶🎉🙏— 👑KingZamar (@Lady_Zamar) June 6, 2018
Congrats on the nomination and good luck⭐ pic.twitter.com/29wLa34gIp
Fans can cast their vote for their favourite Best International Act nominees on both Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa @BET_TV_FR @BET_Intl using the designated hashtag above (#ipickSjava18).
Voting for the viewer’s choice category will close on June 20 at 1 am.
The winner will be announced at the BET Awards red carpet special airing before the show begins.
Y'all need to vote so he can bring this one home‚ don't just hype up the nomination on social media.