Sjava bags BET nod

By Chrizelda Kekana - 06 June 2018 - 11:58
Sjava
Image: Veli Nhlapo.

Sjava has joined Cassper Nyovest and Distruction Boyz as a representative for Mzansi at the upcoming 2018 BET Awards after he bagged the Viewers' choice Best International Act nomination.

The announcement that Sjava along with nine other international acts including Nigeria's Niniola and Ghana's Kwesi Arthur have made the cut for the prestigious nod was made on Tuesday.

Congratulatory messages came in for Sjava from fellow artists and fans alike. Fans promised to help Sjava bring the award home.

Fans can cast their vote for their favourite Best International Act nominees on both Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa @BET_TV_FR @BET_Intl using the designated hashtag above (#ipickSjava18).

Voting for the viewer’s choice category will close on June 20 at 1 am.

The winner will be announced at the BET Awards red carpet special airing before the show begins.

Y'all need to vote so he can bring this one home‚ don't just hype up the nomination on social media.

