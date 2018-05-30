Sjava may be one of the biggest artists in the country with a career that is ascending faster than the Gupta's plane heading to Dubai‚ but the star thinks it is time for a break and has revealed that his next project will most likely be his last for a while.

Sjava told TshisaLIVE that he is going to take an indefinite break once his next project is released‚ to focus on things outside of music.

"I always said that I only make music for myself‚ not for the fame or hype. I am not going to make music after I drop my next project. I don't know what I am going to do but it won't be in music."

But that doesn't mean that Sjava is going to disappear forever. He says that if the music bug bites‚ he might drop a few goodies for his fans down the line.

"Music is my life‚ and I will make music for myself‚ but if I feel that I need to release something I will do it. I just don't want to put pressure on myself and spoil the experience of making music."

If nothing else‚ at least fans can look forward to seeing Sjava on stage in the next few months when he hits a number of cities with one-man shows.

"I want to do one-man shows across the country. It is to show people the full story of my music. Sometimes at concerts people are there‚ but not for you. Your set is so short you don't get to tell a story. With one-man shows I can take control of the story‚ the music‚ the visuals. It isn't about filling up this or that. It is about experiencing the music in full."