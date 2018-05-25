WATCH | Even Snoop Dogg is cracking up at Bantu Holomisa’s TV moemish

A week later and the world still can't get over UDM leader Bantu Holomisa's autocue disaster on eNCA‚ with American rapper Snoop Dogg joining in on the laughs.

If you've been living on Mars for the last week‚ here's the summary.

The politician was given the mic as a guest presenter on the channel and after a stumbling but steady start got tripped up by the teleprompter while trying to recount the proverb about teaching a man to fish.

Frustrated at getting it so horribly wrong‚ he started shaking his head and moaning at the teleprompter "No‚ no‚ no!"

A clip of the incident spread faster than fake news on Facebook and eventually made its way onto Snoop Dogg's page.

He shared the clip as a meme with those funny captions on it. This one read: "When the class is taking turns reading. Then you get to the kid that can't..."