Twitter reacts to Tracey Masango's hilarious SABC 3 presenting audition
The interesting thing about talent scouting is that you are never truly sure of what you'll find until he or she is standing in front of you and the SABC 3 presenter search unearthed a gem in KZN although presenting wasn't really her talent.
While viewers and judges quickly realised that Tracey Makhosazana Masango was anything but the next big thing in presenting‚ she was a source of laughter for many on last night's show.
Guest judge Ayanda Thabethe was literally about to faint from the lack of oxygen all the laughter was causing her.
Watch Tracey in her element.
You know that laughter that starts deep in your belly... Yeah‚ Tracey's audition was that kind of "wooden mic" presenting audition. You just couldn't help but love her.
#Presentersearchon3 @PabiMoloi @ayandathabethe_ 😂😂😂"You know I'm loving the show, Give it your time" 🙆😂She killed me pic.twitter.com/j45F9rN9L4— Ayanda Jack (@AyandaJack2) May 24, 2018
I’m still cracking 🙆🏾♀️😭😂😭😂 #PresenterSearchOn3 https://t.co/11oa0NXwkx— Ayanda McKenzie (@ayanda_mckenzie) May 24, 2018
Even though she may never even find out‚ Tracey almost killed someone's mother on the Twitter streets. Like‚ literally!
This one almost killed my mom, like seriously, she laughed so hard and her asthma got worse 😂😂— Nozane_🌻 (@Nozane2) May 24, 2018
Just imagine!
But shame... maybe she should consider comedy... She really was funny; memes don't lie!
M crawling to avbob ryt now ngulo cc pic.twitter.com/Y2xvaueGM3— Tazi Mlalandle (@Tazi43741212) May 24, 2018
😂😂I was literally in tears😂🙌😭 pic.twitter.com/WjlYv88l09— Nonto_Andiswa (@Nontobe68926353) May 24, 2018