Twitter reacts to Tracey Masango's hilarious SABC 3 presenting audition

By Chrizelda Kekana - 25 May 2018 - 11:01
The interesting thing about talent scouting is that you are never truly sure of what you'll find until he or she is standing in front of you and the SABC 3 presenter search unearthed a gem in KZN although presenting wasn't really her talent.

While viewers and judges quickly realised that Tracey Makhosazana Masango was anything but the next big thing in presenting‚ she was a source of laughter for many on last night's show.

Guest judge Ayanda Thabethe was literally about to faint from the lack of oxygen all the laughter was causing her.

Watch Tracey in her element.

You know that laughter that starts deep in your belly... Yeah‚ Tracey's audition was that kind of "wooden mic" presenting audition. You just couldn't help but love her.

Even though she may never even find out‚ Tracey almost killed someone's mother on the Twitter streets. Like‚ literally!

Just imagine!

But shame... maybe she should consider comedy... She really was funny; memes don't lie!

