Twitter calls Lerato Kganyago out on initial 'denial' of Project Runway gig
If there's one thing celebrities (and everyone really) need to etch into their brain‚ is that Twitter will ALWAYS keep your receipts and given the chance will throw them back at ya... and that's exactly what they did to Lerato Kganyago.
The newly announced Project Runway SA host had to clarify the timeline of events that led to her latest gig after fans questioned her "credibility".
Back in April when news that Kganyago had resigned from Live Amp emerged‚ there were already rumours that she was headed to Mzansi Magic to present Project Runway SA.
A rumour she politely dismissed as false.
LOL FALSE! I’m not hosting Project Runway. Please let’s not spread false rumors. https://t.co/qLf9yL0h7i— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) April 17, 2018
Fast forward to five weeks later‚ Kganyago was drowning in a pool of congratulatory messages after she was announced as the presenter for Project Runway SA.
While on any other platform‚ her initial denial may have been forgotten and even forgiven‚ but Twitter is just not that platform.
So some of her follows asked her why she "lied..."
Was this you sis?— the womb - the wound (@misaNarrates) May 23, 2018
I mean if you had a confidentiality agreement we get it, but there was no use feigning *total* ignorance. https://t.co/bbo2JhvGho
Kganyago replied by saying that she apparently only got the gig three weeks after she resigned.
The TV personality gave all credit to the miracle working God‚ of course.
I got the job 3 weeks after resigning from Live Amp! That’s how my God works ❤️ https://t.co/IPARmxmXFw— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) May 24, 2018
Whether you believe Kganyago is entirely up to you and in fact most of her fans weren't really bothered. They are just excited to see the presenter do her thang on TV.
Kganyago is just as excited.
"Thank you all for your kind words! Your love and support means the world to me! It still feels unreal. Really grateful for this amazing opportunity‚" she wrote on her Instagram.
Also‚ as a side note for sis that asked about the initial denial...