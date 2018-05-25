Twitter calls Lerato Kganyago out on initial 'denial' of Project Runway gig

If there's one thing celebrities (and everyone really) need to etch into their brain‚ is that Twitter will ALWAYS keep your receipts and given the chance will throw them back at ya... and that's exactly what they did to Lerato Kganyago.

The newly announced Project Runway SA host had to clarify the timeline of events that led to her latest gig after fans questioned her "credibility".

Back in April when news that Kganyago had resigned from Live Amp emerged‚ there were already rumours that she was headed to Mzansi Magic to present Project Runway SA.

A rumour she politely dismissed as false.