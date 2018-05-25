DJ Zinhle has often spoken about how reading empowers her and helps her grow as an individual. And now she's giving back and will be releasing her own motivational book aimed at African women.

Called Meeting Your Power‚ Zinhle told Dennis Ngango the book will be released on June 1.

She said that the idea is to help women.

"It's written with the understanding of the African and South African voice - the African women and what she goes through."

Zinhle said she believes in helping other people and this is her way of giving back.

"If helping other people doesn't take anything away from you‚ you should definitely do it. If I'm given the opportunity to help people and I can‚ it's a great investment. Even for myself‚ because it helps me grow."

Zinhle said that she often reads to balance herself and get away from the noise. She said that it helps her to get a different perspective and she hopes to do the same.

