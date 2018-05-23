DJ Black Coffee plans to share the world with Mzansi through his star-studded album‚ which he plans to drop later this year and he's already confirmed collabs with Pharrell Williams and Akon.

The world-renowned DJ confirmed to Complex News that most of the collaborations he has hinted at in the past will be part of his upcoming album which he hopes to release by end of August.

Coffee further revealed that one of his dream collabos was already in the bag with his fave Pharrell‚ plus he is assisting David Guetta with his album in his capacity as a producer.

"I have a lot of them‚ one of them it’s like almost happening‚ which is Pharrell. We working on a song already‚ we spent some time in studio. I’m also working‚ helping David Guetta in doing his album‚ I’m in studio with him next week."

Y'all remember when he posted that lil teaser on Instagram last year?