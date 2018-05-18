TV and stage legend Shaleen Surtie-Richards has opened up to YOU magazine about collapsing on the set of Broken Vows eight months ago.

In an interview with the magazine‚ Surtie-Richards detailed how she suffered a stroke and had to be rushed to hospital.

"I didn't realise it‚ but my body had broken. My legs‚ my heart‚ my lungs - they all felt like they just gave in. I was completely overworked and wasn't getting enough sleep."

Surtie-Richards said the health scare really shook her up.

"I'm asking the Lord to please never let that happen to me again. It really wasn't nice."

Shaleen has become more active on social media and often posts updates about her life on Instagram. From hanging out with her friends‚ to motivational posts‚ fans are always there to lap up every bit of Tannie Shaleen.