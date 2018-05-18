Skeem Saam's Cornet Mamabolo's dream of being on the popular youth drama series almost didn't become a reality as he couldn't make the second auditions.

During an interview on Massiv Metro‚ Cornet revealed that he auditioned for a role on the show‚ but had to go to Botswana for a theatre show when he was called back.

"After the first auditions‚ I waited for a callback then I had to go to Botswana for a show. When I was in Botswana I was called back to come the following day. I remember I was called on a Wednesday to come on Thursday and my show in Botswana was ending on Saturday and I was told 'no‚ we can't wait for you'."

Even though the casting director told Cornet that they could not wait for him‚ and he believed the opportunity had fallen through‚ fate had other plans.