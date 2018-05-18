Lifestyle

Cornet Mamabolo almost blew his big Skeem Saam chance but fate took over

By Karishma Thakurdin - 18 May 2018 - 14:55
Image: Instagram

Skeem Saam's Cornet Mamabolo's dream of being on the popular youth drama series almost didn't become a reality as he couldn't make the second auditions.

During an interview on Massiv Metro‚ Cornet revealed that he auditioned for a role on the show‚ but had to go to Botswana for a theatre show when he was called back.

"After the first auditions‚ I waited for a callback then I had to go to Botswana for a show. When I was in Botswana I was called back to come the following day. I remember I was called on a Wednesday to come on Thursday and my show in Botswana was ending on Saturday and I was told 'no‚ we can't wait for you'."

Even though the casting director told Cornet that they could not wait for him‚ and he believed the opportunity had fallen through‚ fate had other plans.

Charmza of the Week: Cornet Mamabolo

Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo walks away with our charmza prize with one hand tied after he realised his dream of opening a library for the kids ...
Shwashwi
5 days ago

"My director and lecturer told me if it's my turn‚ they will wait‚ and that I should just tell them when I'm back in the country and that I would love to audition for the callbacks. And I did exactly that."

And the rest‚ as they say‚ is history.

Cornet plays the popular role of Tbose on the show‚ but in real life is the complete opposite of his character.

Earlier this month Cornet opened a library in his hometown‚ Maripathekong in Limpopo.

The library is at Boshega Primary School.

"We needed books that will speak to the youth and will be fascinating for the actual community‚ because we are dealing with a community that is not used to reading‚ or used to going to the library‚" he told Sowetan.

Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo opens village library

Project takes Mamabolo three years.
Entertainment
10 days ago

Skeem Saam star Cornet Mamabolo is passionate about education

Popular Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo has opened up about his passion for education‚ claiming that is the driving force behind is non-profit ...
Entertainment
1 year ago

WATCH | Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa pops the question

It was a double celebration for Clement Maosa‚ who got down on one knee during his 30th birthday dinner.
Shwashwi
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Loud cheers as Barca lands in Mzansi
What we know so far: Verulam Mosque attack
X