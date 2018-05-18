Lifestyle

Cassper Nyovest's storytelling gets fans emotional in new music video

By Chrizelda Kekana - 18 May 2018 - 13:45
Image: Instagram

It looks like Cassper wasn't joking when he said he was going to use his music video to tell authentic Mzansi stories. And his Push Through The Pain music video does just that.

The video‚ which was released on Friday after much hype and anticipation from fans‚ stars the popular video vixen‚ Nicole Nyaba.

The story told in the video is that of a young woman who has resorted to being a stripper and dating older and richer men to see her through paying varsity fees. The young woman also has to take care of her sick father and pay for his medical bills.

In the video‚ shot mostly in black and white‚ we see Nicole put on a convincing performance. She is constantly harassed by men in her work place and scrutiny from the women around her‚ but she still works hard to get her degree in political science.

Her story has a bittersweet end as she obtains her qualification and comes home to find her father dead.

Cassper Nyovest, Family Tree CEO delivers his brand new music video for his song 'Push Through The Pain', off his 2017 Gold selling studio album titled "Thuto"

Just minutes after the video was uploaded on YouTube‚ it had been viewed over 7000 times and the Tsibipians love it.

The video left most people emotional and many praised Cassper for attempting to tell the 'blesser/blessee' story‚ while showing what may be the motivating factors for some girls who are in a similar situation.

Check out the reaction:

X