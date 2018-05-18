It looks like Cassper wasn't joking when he said he was going to use his music video to tell authentic Mzansi stories. And his Push Through The Pain music video does just that.

The video‚ which was released on Friday after much hype and anticipation from fans‚ stars the popular video vixen‚ Nicole Nyaba.

The story told in the video is that of a young woman who has resorted to being a stripper and dating older and richer men to see her through paying varsity fees. The young woman also has to take care of her sick father and pay for his medical bills.

In the video‚ shot mostly in black and white‚ we see Nicole put on a convincing performance. She is constantly harassed by men in her work place and scrutiny from the women around her‚ but she still works hard to get her degree in political science.

Her story has a bittersweet end as she obtains her qualification and comes home to find her father dead.