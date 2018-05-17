Trendy fanatics get their kicks at sneaker expo

Africa's largest sneaker expo turned up the heat last Saturday as sneaker enthusiasts congregated at Fox Junction, Johannesburg.

Patrons waiting to get in tied their shoe laces together and threw the takkies over their shoulders.

Officially known as the largest sneaker expo in Africa, Sneaker Exchange (SXC) started only five years ago but now boasts close to 4000 patrons.

Very few of them paid much attention to the girls in the mini-skirts and short shorts - everybody was fixated with what was on their peers' feet.

Vans was clearly the favourite of the day as youngsters came out with different models and a variety of bright colours.

The annual event has become more than just a product expo.