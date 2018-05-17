Having DJ Tira as a mentor and brand manager has played an instrumental part in launching Thobeka 'Tipcee' Ndaba's gqom dream‚ the young musician says.

Tipcee has won over thousands of fans with her awesome dance moves and catchy gqom songs but she told TshisaLIVE that she's been able to deal with her relatively new fame all thanks to Malume.

"At first it was hard‚ I mean all of sudden there were a lot of people interested in my work. People who loved me and some who didn't. Then there was the media but Tira trained me well. I am here to stay. As a brand‚ I know who I am and I know what to share and what not to share."

The iScathulo hitmaker said she'd known Tira for a long time and even though she only became synonymous with gqom hit songs and energetic dance moves in 2017‚ she's been working hard to build up for years.

"I've known Tira for a while‚ he's always kind of been a guide in my life. I met him a long time ago while I was a promo girl for an alcohol brand. Around 2009‚ he knew I had an interest in music. Fast forward to a couple of years ago‚ I began doing vocals for Big Nuz and even some of his songs then he saw potential in me."