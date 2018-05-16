“It can be assumed that a child of over 13 who is allowed to watch content such as ‘Scandal’ should have been exposed to appropriate sexual education to be able to understand the commercial before us.

“In addition‚ they should be watching in the company of an adult who is able to explain the content to them if they are confused or disturbed.

“The directorate is satisfied that there is nothing in the commercial that would adversely affect a child of over 13. While true that the commercial promotes a product that is intimately related to sex‚ it does not do so in an uncouth or overtly sexual manner.

“The visuals used are not unlike images frequently seen on soapies or in fashion magazines‚ and are not ‘explicit’ as suggested by the complainant.”

The ASA asked e.tv to respond to the viewers’ complaints‚ and it pointed out that under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act‚ children over 12 were allowed to have access to contraceptives and HIV testing without the need for parental approval.

The TV channel said that when it scheduled adverts‚ it considered timing and the material’s compatibility with the programme during which they were flighted.

E.tv said its licence dictated that programming targeting children started at 2.30pm and ended at 4.30pm.

The ASA said it agreed with e.tv’s argument that “exposure to advertisements for condoms during programming that‚ by its nature‚ refers to romance and sex‚ is highly appropriate in the face of the imperatives of HIV education”.