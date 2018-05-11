Riky Rick recently announced his "retirement" from music and performances‚ leaving many of his fans shocked. But the rapper has explained that he'll still play a role in helping to mould young talent.

Chatting to Slikour recently‚ Riky made it clear that he knew that rapper's aren't supposed to stay "hot" forever and he was determined to help groom the next crop of artists.

"(I care for the youngins) because they are the only ones who actually care. They don't give a damn about things like... like how grown people are scared of losing their spot or being seen as uncool next to younger‚ cooler nigg*rs. Old people have this mentality that they know everything and even if they don't‚ they need to try and keep control of the power that they have.