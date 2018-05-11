Riky Rick may have 'retired' but he still wants to push young talent
Riky Rick recently announced his "retirement" from music and performances‚ leaving many of his fans shocked. But the rapper has explained that he'll still play a role in helping to mould young talent.
Chatting to Slikour recently‚ Riky made it clear that he knew that rapper's aren't supposed to stay "hot" forever and he was determined to help groom the next crop of artists.
"(I care for the youngins) because they are the only ones who actually care. They don't give a damn about things like... like how grown people are scared of losing their spot or being seen as uncool next to younger‚ cooler nigg*rs. Old people have this mentality that they know everything and even if they don't‚ they need to try and keep control of the power that they have.
We catch up with Riky Rick at #BTTC2018 and he puts us onto two new bright stars of the future of our industry, a radio host named Kabelo, and musician The Big Hash.
"The Boss Zonke hitmaker compared his logic to the time frame given to presidents in office: you know‚ 4 or 5 years.
"You need to do what you can do in your space then pass it on to the next guys to continue. In music and in arts‚ it is the same thing‚ we should be enabling young people to be able to do greater than you."
After performing at Back to the City‚ Riky took to social media to announce the performance would his last for a while. Riky said he was taking a break for his children and his faith.
"Friends and family‚ I apologize sincerely to everybody who will be effected but I am not in the right place mentally to continue doing shows or anything that involves leaving my children. I am taking time to find my faith before I lose the connection with the people I love the most‚" he wrote.
We hope he gets the rest that he needs and returns soon to give us hits!