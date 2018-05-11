uBab'umcane uBrutus is our favourite TV uncle at the moment for many reasons. The Queen's almost always drunk character is played by Themba Ndaba and just gives us life episode after episode.

However‚ he also happens to be one of the most chauvinistic and homophobic men on TV and when viewers realised that his on-screen son is gay‚ they knew it spelt trouble.

Since his son‚ Bheki‚ showed up and it was revealed that he's homosexual the anticipation for Brutus' reaction has been getting more and more intense.

This has been all of us since we found out Bheki's gay: