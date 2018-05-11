It's no secret that Cassper Nyovest is balling out of control‚ and while we're out here still waiting for the land‚ he's living it up in that fancy mansion.

In June last year‚ Cass dropped R10-million rand on the flashy crib‚ which was a momentous occasion for his entire family.

Since then Cass has been teasing fans with incomplete pictures of the house.

From those glimpses‚ it's clear there is a massive garden with a gigantic pool.