Awks! Musa Mthombeni's mom wants grandkids from Thuso Mbedu

By Karishma Thakurdin - 11 May 2018 - 15:00
We're not quite sure if this is super cute or super embarrassing‚ but we all know that mothers can be a bit extra some times.

Well‚ here's what went down with Musa Mthombeni's mom and you can be the judge.

So while Musa Mtombeni and those close to Akhumzi Jezile were mourning his death‚ Musa's mom grabbed the opportunity to let actress Thuso Mbedu know that she's waiting for grandchildren.

Taking to Twitter a few days after the incident‚ Mthombeni said his mom had reached a new level of needy.

Apparently she cornered Thuso after the funeral to ask her why she wasn't giving Mthombeni a chance and was depriving her of grandchildren. 

Mbedu‚ being the respectful young woman she is‚ admitted to being taken aback‚ but found it all quite cute.

Even though Mbedu handled it all in jest‚ Musa's mama must have had the idea planted in her head from somewhere right?

And‚ we bet Mthombeni crushing on Thuso is exactly what gave his mama hope.

Here's two other times that Musa showed he's got it bad for Thuso.

