Awks! Musa Mthombeni's mom wants grandkids from Thuso Mbedu
We're not quite sure if this is super cute or super embarrassing‚ but we all know that mothers can be a bit extra some times.
Well‚ here's what went down with Musa Mthombeni's mom and you can be the judge.
So while Musa Mtombeni and those close to Akhumzi Jezile were mourning his death‚ Musa's mom grabbed the opportunity to let actress Thuso Mbedu know that she's waiting for grandchildren.
Taking to Twitter a few days after the incident‚ Mthombeni said his mom had reached a new level of needy.
Apparently she cornered Thuso after the funeral to ask her why she wasn't giving Mthombeni a chance and was depriving her of grandchildren.
My mother cornered @ThusoMbedu after the funeral to ask her why she isn’t giving me a chance and HER grandchildren 😂😂😂😂😂😂— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) May 8, 2018
My mom has reached a new level of needy!
Mbedu‚ being the respectful young woman she is‚ admitted to being taken aback‚ but found it all quite cute.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) May 10, 2018
I love her. She's the cutest mamzo. I never espededit🙈
I'll be better prepared next time😅 https://t.co/ftJITVLKgT
Even though Mbedu handled it all in jest‚ Musa's mama must have had the idea planted in her head from somewhere right?
And‚ we bet Mthombeni crushing on Thuso is exactly what gave his mama hope.
Here's two other times that Musa showed he's got it bad for Thuso.
I’m ready to risk it all...— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) March 24, 2018
Ready to default a few home loan repayments here...
Ready to move to the homelands and start farming...
Ready to be a father of 12... pic.twitter.com/E6lUYaNFN0
Hi @ThusoMbedu , I need the address for the delivery of the cows for next week.— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) March 25, 2018
Uncle Madluphuthu will be there at 8am sharp.
It’s not a negotiation. Whatever your family wants they’ll get.
Kind regards
M M Mthombeni
📷 @AustinMalema pic.twitter.com/mYLD3hrMrs