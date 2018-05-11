We're not quite sure if this is super cute or super embarrassing‚ but we all know that mothers can be a bit extra some times.

Well‚ here's what went down with Musa Mthombeni's mom and you can be the judge.

So while Musa Mtombeni and those close to Akhumzi Jezile were mourning his death‚ Musa's mom grabbed the opportunity to let actress Thuso Mbedu know that she's waiting for grandchildren.

Taking to Twitter a few days after the incident‚ Mthombeni said his mom had reached a new level of needy.

Apparently she cornered Thuso after the funeral to ask her why she wasn't giving Mthombeni a chance and was depriving her of grandchildren.