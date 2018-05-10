Some natural medicines are hazardous to health

Natural herbal medicines are quite beneficial but not everything out there or "trending" is really natural, organic or beneficial to your health.

These days miracle cures for headaches, cancer and just about any ailment exist and are sold willy-nilly.

Even reputable stores are selling products not yet recognised by health professionals.

A quick search for cannabis oil - said by non-experts to cure a myriad of diseases including cancer - can be found on sites like takealot.com

There are also a host of backdoor sellers. Many are falling for the latest get-skinny-quick cure - the Indian seed marketed as a natural herb used by Indian tribes centuries ago to curb appetites.

Another "miracle" medicine said to cure just about everything is black seed oil, which you can find at most corner shops selling at R100 a bottle.

Trish Taylor, a renowned and respected herbalist, warns that people should be wary before trying new things. On cannabis oils, Taylor says she has encountered people who had positive results, but that there are backyard sales that can be extremely dangerous.