I was in danger‚ we were alone - Samkelo Ndlovu on harassment by director

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu was left shaken by an encounter with a director she accused of making suggestive moves towards her.

Samkelo has spoken out before on the dangers of sexual harassment in the industry and the casting couch where "favours" are asked for in exchange for roles.

Speaking about her own experience on Afternoon Express this week‚ she said the incident happened when she was younger and was auditioning for roles.

"It really only happened to me once and it's not something that I have shed light on or wanted the spotlight to be on me about. You know this whole casting couch thing where 'if you want this role‚ wink‚ wink'. I must have been 21 and he is a well-known director right now. I was in danger because we were alone in the room but my reflexes were better than his."

She did not go into anymore details about the incident but said it left her in tears.