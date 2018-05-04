Set up on the breathtaking and picture perfect island of the Philippines‚ the reality show has everything a great show needs‚ from the drama and entertainment to great production.

*Just one episode in and all we saw was drama‚ drama and more drama! Fam people were already plotting!*

This season‚ which is the sixth installment of the global franchise‚ has more twists and turns than all the previous ones. One of the most significant thing is that the 18 contestants have to outwit‚ outplay and outlast their competition up to day 39 on the island.

*If they added one more day they would be like Jesus‚ who isolated himself and fasted for 40*

And just because this is the Mzansi version of Survivor‚ they did not disappoint on the diversity end. There is somebody for err'body and some of them are pure snacks!