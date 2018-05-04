Lifestyle

Here’s why The Queen's Shaka is the cousin we all have

By Kyle Zeeman - 04 May 2018 - 10:39
Image: Instagram

The Queen's Goodness may be on a warpath to ruin Shaka's life‚ but the star got his own back this week‚ dropping bars and insults at her like a rapper on the come up.

The pair have a history and when Shaka (SK Khoza) found out Goodness (Zenande Mfenyana) was romancing with Bakang (Thato Molamu) he decided to drop in and have a little chat with her.

Just like that cousin we all have‚ Shaka didn't hold anything back and hit her with a few lines that had the twitter streets dizzy.

Some of the insults included a bomb where he said Pickitup was looking for trash collectors and suggested she apply because she was picking up trash in Bakang.

The streets were lit with reaction to the shade-fest‚ showing their feels through memes and jokes.

As if he wasn't already leading the polls‚ the incident made him Twitter's favourite TV cousin.

Fans quickly drew comparisons between him and their own cousins. Here's a few reasons why:

He speaks his mind.

He doesn't step down from a fight.

He's always cracking jokes.

