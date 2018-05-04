Here’s why The Queen's Shaka is the cousin we all have
The Queen's Goodness may be on a warpath to ruin Shaka's life‚ but the star got his own back this week‚ dropping bars and insults at her like a rapper on the come up.
The pair have a history and when Shaka (SK Khoza) found out Goodness (Zenande Mfenyana) was romancing with Bakang (Thato Molamu) he decided to drop in and have a little chat with her.
Just like that cousin we all have‚ Shaka didn't hold anything back and hit her with a few lines that had the twitter streets dizzy.
Some of the insults included a bomb where he said Pickitup was looking for trash collectors and suggested she apply because she was picking up trash in Bakang.
The streets were lit with reaction to the shade-fest‚ showing their feels through memes and jokes.
Procecutor + Prostitute = good thing yoh Shaka dropping bombs everywhere....😂😂😅 #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueenMzansiS2 pic.twitter.com/iHboIsx5iy— Fisokuhle Thusini♉ (@Fiso_Thusini) May 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I couldn't have said it better then Shaka.Goodness must work at pickitup once.. pic.twitter.com/G6Kxf6x3wI— Gugulethu (@Gugulet31417471) May 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Shaka is calling Goodness a prostitute when he takes one home every night pic.twitter.com/N0Uyjl9c2z— Khanyi Nhlapo (@Khanyisile86) May 3, 2018
Yoh Shaka! What a hit to Goodness!!! 🤤🤤😓😓#TheQueenMzansi @Mzansimagic @Connie_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/MuRKuEVzFk— Out Of Nothing🙅♂️ (@ExNihilo_SA) May 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— OK?¿😕💧 (@Sifezile2) May 3, 2018
How i felt-When Shaka said that punchline to Goodness: They are hiring at pickitup, you sure know how to pick up trash. pic.twitter.com/naeltGf6aR
#TheQueenMzansi shaka we see ur rap game bro . prosecutor >> prostitute pic.twitter.com/u3ySxNrztZ— Luther B Motene✨ (@Luther_Bee) May 4, 2018
As if he wasn't already leading the polls‚ the incident made him Twitter's favourite TV cousin.
Fans quickly drew comparisons between him and their own cousins. Here's a few reasons why:
He speaks his mind.
Whenever I'm watching #thequeenmzansi with my parents and the Shaka Brutus scene comes. I just go iron the dishes. The things that come out of their mouths are way too funny but at the same time awkward if you watching with the elders 😂😂— Thendo_SA🇿🇦 (@BradleyPhara) May 3, 2018
He doesn't step down from a fight.
#TheQueenMzansi Bakang wants to moer Shaka. He must be suicidal pic.twitter.com/XWU7LRVZQE— Patricia TL Williams (@patricia_tl) May 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Bakang is powerless to deal with Shaka 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Eov83RdAxO— Cliford monyela (@clifordmonyela) May 3, 2018
He's always cracking jokes.
Shaka : cuz, call me Mr Miyagi😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@SKcoza #TheQueenMzansi— Kutlwano Moloi (@KutlwanoMoloi2) May 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi So Shaka call himself Mr Miyagi, well he taught Kagiso some tricks he ended up loosing to his student pic.twitter.com/Bv31Fr3rOd— ...016 Vaal express (@The_machini) May 3, 2018
Shaka and Brutus.... 😂😂😂 yhooo #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hIHr1bKSdd— Nomphelo Magida🇬🇾 (@NompheloKM) May 3, 2018