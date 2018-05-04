The Queen's Goodness may be on a warpath to ruin Shaka's life‚ but the star got his own back this week‚ dropping bars and insults at her like a rapper on the come up.

The pair have a history and when Shaka (SK Khoza) found out Goodness (Zenande Mfenyana) was romancing with Bakang (Thato Molamu) he decided to drop in and have a little chat with her.

Just like that cousin we all have‚ Shaka didn't hold anything back and hit her with a few lines that had the twitter streets dizzy.