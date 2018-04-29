Stitch up: will our Laduma win case?

Fashion lawyer Sumaiya De'Mar explains that law has dominion over every industry and fashion is no exception.

She says the dispute in question relates to intellectual property law.

"Copyright law in particular protects the original creative works of designers, artists, etc. Copyright arises automatically the moment an original work is recorded in material form. One then has the right of ownership to one's work and has protection against copying or selling one's work without permission."

She explains that fashion law has developed using a combination of several legal concepts, at the heart of which lies intellectual property (IP) law (this deals with copyright, trademarks, patents and design law). It also relates to tech (IT) law, social media law, ethics, business and contracts.

"Intellectual property is basically the product of the intellect, which are the

assets of the mind. The law recognises and protects these assets and it's important for designers to safeguard their intellectual property by implementing good business practices, such as putting legal contracts into place."

These assets can include anything from creative expression to ground-breaking inventions to the most familiar brands and labels. This is why it is best to get your paperwork in order with regard to the legal aspects, from conception to its

implementation phases."

De'Mar says if a designer like Ngxokolo for example, feels his work was copied, sufficient proof is required to show that the work in question was indeed original and that his rights were in fact infringed.

"In South Africa litigation is a lengthy process and cases of protracted issues tend to be costly in terms of legal fees, so legal disputes are often settled out of court. The courts have the power to award additional damages where there has been a blatant infringement of copyright."

Laduma expressed his feelings about the furore on Instagram. "I've had a few copyright infringement cases in the past, and won majority of them, but Zara took this one to great extremes. My lawyers are dealing with this matter... we will enforce our entitlement of laying criminal charges under the SA Copyright Act, 98," he wrote.