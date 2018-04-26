Nambitha Mpumlwana has been in the industry for a while and has constantly had to fight off the idea that she is a diva‚ explaining that she is simply honouring and looking after herself.

Speaking on Trending SA this week‚ Ma said that she was "raised by a diva" and explained that a diva meant someone "who knew her personal space. Knew her stillness. Knew her needs and if she needed to communicate that to you‚ she would do that."

The veteran actress has made the label her own‚ opening a business called Diva Nexis to help girls learn to love themselves.

"I think that a lot of people misunderstand what self-love is about. Because it is labelled diva‚ let's call it that but own it and love it. If I can bring the diva out of you and help you celebrate yourself on a daily basis‚ then that is what it is about. It is about honouring yourself‚" she explained.

Here's just three tips she has for being the perfect diva: