School honour, doccie for late teen icon Ontlametse Phalatse

Ontlametse Phalatse, the teen who died from a rare disease called progeria last year, will be honoured when her alma mater primary school is renamed after her on Thursday.

The North West department of education and sport development will rename Hebron Primary School as the Ontlametse Phalatse primary school.

Ontlametse was the first black female to be diagnosed with the rare disease in the country. Progeria accelerates ageing in sufferers.

In her case, doctors had pronounced that she would not live beyond the age of 14 but she surprised many around the world when she lived to 18 and completed her matric.

"Ontlametse is our home- grown icon. Her story captivated the world until she passed away ... We want the school to be a monument to remind our citizens that life is about believing in yourself and that education is the best weapon against poverty," said MEC Sello Lehari.