Documentary tells Gift Leremi's story

The late Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gift Leremi's life will be relived through a documentary that is aimed at giving the public a glimpse of his life as a soccer star, a father and a caring husband.

Whispering Leremis's Tale To My Child is the brainchild of Leremi's widow Mamello, who said she wanted to tell her own story about him.

Leremi, who also played for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, died in a car crash in 2007 at the age of 22.

Mamello said the 60-minute doccie will also zoom in on the death of one of their two daughters, Mahlatse, who died two years after her father, when she was five.

"This is an opportunity to show everyone else who my husband truly was. Above the rest, it is to tell my daughter who her father was instead of getting different information from different people," she said, referring to their surviving 11-year-old daughter, Kelebogile.

"The death of Gift hit me hard. It wasn't nice. Two years after his death, my first-born daughter died too. The documentary will tell a story of Gift to our last-born daughter, to Kelebogile."