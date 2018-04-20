Lifestyle

LOL! AKA uses Kanye West's 'originality' tweet as back-up

By Karishma Thakurdin - 20 April 2018 - 10:10
Image: Trace Mobile

Everyone knows that AKA loves being proven right. We also know that the rapper can be spicier than a bucket of green chillies.

So‚ it doesn't surprise us that he remembered all that shade people through at him for using to much auto-tune in his music.

And‚ AKA also remembered that time critics told him he sampled too much.

So when the rapper saw Kanye West tweeting about how people pay too much attention to originality‚ AKA loaded his gun immediately.

During a previous interview with TshisaLIVE‚ AKA slammed the criticism and questioned whether people criticised the likes of Travis Scott for doing the same thing.

"Does anyone criticise Travis Scott for using auto-tune? I don't hear anyone criticising Travis Scott for using auto-tune‚" AKA said firmly.

He added that using auto-tune was part of the progression of his sound and a technique he would continue to use as he moved.

AKAskies man, you're too late for Samas!

Risa rejects hip hop star's late entry.
News
1 month ago

US artist Masego loves SA rapper AKA

American musician and TrapHouseJazz pioneer had a quick chat with Sowetan LIVE about his SA visit.
Entertainment
24 days ago

LOL! 3 times AKA fired shots at other camps during his vodka launch

The rapper hosted a few friends and media at the launch of his limited edition vodka.
Entertainment
13 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X