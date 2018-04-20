LOL! AKA uses Kanye West's 'originality' tweet as back-up

Everyone knows that AKA loves being proven right. We also know that the rapper can be spicier than a bucket of green chillies.

So‚ it doesn't surprise us that he remembered all that shade people through at him for using to much auto-tune in his music.

And‚ AKA also remembered that time critics told him he sampled too much.

So when the rapper saw Kanye West tweeting about how people pay too much attention to originality‚ AKA loaded his gun immediately.