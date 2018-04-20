LOL! AKA uses Kanye West's 'originality' tweet as back-up
Everyone knows that AKA loves being proven right. We also know that the rapper can be spicier than a bucket of green chillies.
So‚ it doesn't surprise us that he remembered all that shade people through at him for using to much auto-tune in his music.
And‚ AKA also remembered that time critics told him he sampled too much.
So when the rapper saw Kanye West tweeting about how people pay too much attention to originality‚ AKA loaded his gun immediately.
During a previous interview with TshisaLIVE‚ AKA slammed the criticism and questioned whether people criticised the likes of Travis Scott for doing the same thing.
"Does anyone criticise Travis Scott for using auto-tune? I don't hear anyone criticising Travis Scott for using auto-tune‚" AKA said firmly.
He added that using auto-tune was part of the progression of his sound and a technique he would continue to use as he moved.