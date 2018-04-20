One time cultural advocate Nonkanyiso Conco is expected to become former president Jacob Zuma’s seventh bride.

The details have not yet been announced. The 24-year-old will join the rank and file of six other woman betrothed to Zuma.

• He tied the knot with first wife‚ Sizakele Khumalo‚ in 1973 after he was released from Robben Island.

• In 1976‚ he married Kate Mantsho‚ mother to twins Duduzile and Duduzane. She committed suicide in 2000. The Sunday Times reported that she died as a result of an overdose.

• In 1982‚ he married Nkosazana Dlamini. The couple had several children and divorced in 1998.

• In 2008‚ he wedded Nompumelelo Ntuli. The two later separated after a purported poisoning plot.

• Two years later‚ in 2010‚ he married Thobeka Madiba.

• Gloria Bongi Ngema‚ an accomplished businesswoman from Umlazi‚ joined the wives’ club in 2012.