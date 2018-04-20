All of former president Jacob Zuma's brides
One time cultural advocate Nonkanyiso Conco is expected to become former president Jacob Zuma’s seventh bride.
The details have not yet been announced. The 24-year-old will join the rank and file of six other woman betrothed to Zuma.
• He tied the knot with first wife‚ Sizakele Khumalo‚ in 1973 after he was released from Robben Island.
• In 1976‚ he married Kate Mantsho‚ mother to twins Duduzile and Duduzane. She committed suicide in 2000. The Sunday Times reported that she died as a result of an overdose.
• In 1982‚ he married Nkosazana Dlamini. The couple had several children and divorced in 1998.
• In 2008‚ he wedded Nompumelelo Ntuli. The two later separated after a purported poisoning plot.
• Two years later‚ in 2010‚ he married Thobeka Madiba.
• Gloria Bongi Ngema‚ an accomplished businesswoman from Umlazi‚ joined the wives’ club in 2012.