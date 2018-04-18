Actor Clement Maosa‚ who plays the role of Kwaito on Skeem Saam‚ could have been a lawyer but said his calling to be an actor was too strong.

Clement is besties with Cornet Mamabolo‚ who plays Tbose on the show and used his pals inspirational messages about not giving up on your dreams as an inspiration to tell his own story.

Addressing his followers on the social media streets this week‚ Clement revealed that he had always had the calling to be an actor‚ but his parents were‚ at first‚ non-believers and made him study law.