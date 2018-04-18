Why Skeem Saam’s Kwaito ditched a career in law
Actor Clement Maosa‚ who plays the role of Kwaito on Skeem Saam‚ could have been a lawyer but said his calling to be an actor was too strong.
Clement is besties with Cornet Mamabolo‚ who plays Tbose on the show and used his pals inspirational messages about not giving up on your dreams as an inspiration to tell his own story.
Addressing his followers on the social media streets this week‚ Clement revealed that he had always had the calling to be an actor‚ but his parents were‚ at first‚ non-believers and made him study law.
"I started acting when I was very very young and growing up I always knew it’s a calling. Though nobody believed in me‚ even parents forced me to study law‚ I never gave up on the dream."
Despite their wishes‚ Clement still went into acting after school. But when the dark days came he thought maybe his folks were right and he should give law a shot.
"When it was dry in the industry I tried working in the legal field but only lasted 3 months. Then left and came back because you can’t run away from your calling."