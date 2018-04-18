One of the producers who worked on Kabelo Mabalane's hit track‚ Amapantsula Ajabulile‚ has claimed that he has been left in the cold in a deal with SuperSport‚ despite others including Maphorisa‚ Professor and Kabelo getting the cash they deserve.

The song was picked up by SuperSport and has been used in their promotion and advertisements for several months.

The producer‚ Bongani "Bubzin" Cele‚ told TshisaLIVE that he worked with DJ Maphorisa and Clap as part of a trio of Kalawa Jazmee producers that produced the track‚ but was not paid for his contribution.

"We were working together on the track. We were supposed to split the royalties 20 percent each. It is written down‚ but I have not been paid. The split was for all deals‚" he said.

Kalawa Jazmee founder Oskido told TshisaLIVE that he was aware of the deal‚ but that it was not done through Kalawa.