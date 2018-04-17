At the top of the food chain

Executive chef Kenneth Ngubane's interest in all things culinary was aroused while waitering during his school holidays at the popular Carlton Hotel - which has since shut down - in downtown Joburg in the early 1990s.

Ngubane, 47, said he applied for in-service training to become a chef and was accepted. "After the training I continued as chef de partie, [a stationary chef in charge of a particular area]," Ngubane said.

"In 1996, I decided to join a good friend of mine, Andrew Herman, the executive chef at the new Cape Grace hotel after he asked me and my colleague, Doctor Hlongwane, to come down and work with him in Cape Town.

"That relocation opened a new world of opportunities for me because in 1997 I got to experience first hand how to prepare food for guests on a cruise ship. I was out of my comfort zone.

"It was a totally new city, [I] met new people, I had to make new friends. Work was a test of my skills for real."

While in the Mother City Ngubane also worked on three cruise ships sailing out of Cape Town to the Mediterranean Sea, Europe and South America.