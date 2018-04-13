Lifestyle

Ntsiki has criticised the Mandela great grandchildren for their 'twang'

By Karishma Thakurdin - 13 April 2018 - 11:13
Ntsiki Mazwai

Gather around millennials‚ Ntsiki Mazwai has some wise words to share.

Okay wait. For those of you who don't know Mazwai‚ she is a poet and an activist‚ and she isn't shy to voice her opinions.

As the mourners gathered at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg to pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Madela‚ Ntsiki could not bite her tongue about how Ma Winnie's great grandchildren spoke in English and had a distinct twang.

Mazwai also slammed parents who think that their children only speaking English is cute.

Do you think Ntsiki has a point or does it even matter?

Trending

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X