Ntsiki has criticised the Mandela great grandchildren for their 'twang'
Gather around millennials‚ Ntsiki Mazwai has some wise words to share.
Okay wait. For those of you who don't know Mazwai‚ she is a poet and an activist‚ and she isn't shy to voice her opinions.
As the mourners gathered at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg to pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Madela‚ Ntsiki could not bite her tongue about how Ma Winnie's great grandchildren spoke in English and had a distinct twang.
The Mandela grandchildren and great grandchildren need to spend some time in a village so that they wake up from their nasal twang slumber— #TheMasterPieceLIVES (@ntsikimazwai) April 12, 2018
Mazwai also slammed parents who think that their children only speaking English is cute.
Speaking English to your children at home is a form of child abuse.....you are alienating that child from their own people. Stop it.— #TheMasterPieceLIVES (@ntsikimazwai) April 12, 2018
It's not cute when a black child only knows English.....it's not cute at all— #TheMasterPieceLIVES (@ntsikimazwai) April 12, 2018
Do you think Ntsiki has a point or does it even matter?