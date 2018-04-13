Ntsiki has criticised the Mandela great grandchildren for their 'twang'

Okay wait. For those of you who don't know Mazwai‚ she is a poet and an activist‚ and she isn't shy to voice her opinions.

As the mourners gathered at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg to pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Madela‚ Ntsiki could not bite her tongue about how Ma Winnie's great grandchildren spoke in English and had a distinct twang.