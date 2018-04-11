Mam' Winnie's makeup artist Ellenor Ndlovu on making her beautiful

Ellenor Ndlovu was too young to understand who Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - the woman behind the revolution - was in the early 1990s. But, as she grew older, she was in complete awe of the Struggle heroine. She, however, never thought it was a possibility that she would ever meet her.

"Zoleka Mandela [Winnie's granddaughter] booked me after we discovered each other on Instagram. I was then booked for my services as a make-up artist for a birthday celebration in Johannesburg and also for a photo shoot with her daughter Zindziswa and Zoleka."

Ndlovu couldn't contain her excitement when she met the great one. "I told her I was in complete awe of her and honoured to be able to do her face.